Greenville woman facing charges after driving into yard, intentionally hitting juvenile with car

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman has been arrested and is facing charges after deputies said she intentionally drove her vehicle and hit three children playing basketball on Sunday in their yard.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a residence on Garris Road in Greenville. They received a call a juvenile having been intentionally hit by a car.

It was reported that Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville had been driving a vehicle in the area, waving a kitchen knife, while cursing and threatening the three teenage victims who were playing basketball in their yard. Deputies said Forrest then intentionally veered her car off the roadway and partially into the yard to strike the children.

One child was injured in the process and was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

After being interviewed, Forrest was then placed under arrest, charged with the following:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (3 Counts)

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Deputies said there was damage to the front of her vehicle, consistent with hitting someone or something. They also found a knife, a bag of crack cocaine and marijuana-filled cigars.

Forrest remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under a $230,000 secured bond.