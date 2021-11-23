Greer man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riot case

FILE: Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department’s investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man from Greer is pleading guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot case.

Court records show James Douglas Lollis, Jr. agreed to plead guilty on charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

On Jan. 5, Lollis travelled from SC to Washington with another rioter, Derek Gunby, who was also charged. They checked into a hotel in Virginia. Lollis had a pistol with him, but left it in the hotel room to attend rallies for then-President Trump, court documents say.

Lollis is accused of attending a rally for President Trump on Jan. 6 and marching towards the Capitol building with a large crowd.

Court documents accuse Lollis of approaching a Metro Police Department officer outside the building and saying, “Y ‘all on the same team we are, aren’t you? You’re not going to respond? You’re not on the same team?” He then entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing door. He’s accused of sticking a card or sticker to the wall.

After walking through the lobby for several minutes, he exited through the Senate Wing door, documents say. Lollis approached the Metro Police Department officers at the Lower West Terrace entrance, where a crowd of rioters formed. He yelled at an officer, “We got a man down here dying! His lips are purple! You need to get him now!”

As Lollis moved closer to officers, he was reportedly sprayed in the face with a crowd control spray.