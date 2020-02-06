Grifton man arrested following drug investigation

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested following a drug investigation lead by the Grifton Police Department.

Officers said citizen’s complaints of drug activity around Church Street lead to an investigation and arrest by GPD.

Officers with GPD conducted an investigation that ended with the seizure of multiple bags of marijuana and the arrest of Desi Arness Carmon Jr.

Carmon was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver within 1000 feet of a school.

Carman is under a $25,000.00 bond.