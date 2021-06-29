Grifton man arrested for assault, other charges after search warrant issued

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man has been arrested on assault and other charges after a search warrant was executed on June 24.

Members of the Grifton Police Department executed the search warrant at 259 McCrae Street in Grifton. Officials said Wilbur Tommy Holland had outstanding warrants for assault. Officers found several guns in Holland’s possession, which was illegal since he is a convicted felon.

Holland was wanted after police said he assaulted someone at the Speedway store in Grifton. He was arrested and taken to the Pitt County Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, resist, delay and obstruct, communicating threats and simple assault.

He had a $54,000 secured bond issued.