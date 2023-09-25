GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Gun Crimes Unit made an arrest on September 21 while out following a lead in Grimesland.

Officers performed a traffic stop when they observed a car making several traffic violations. A probable cause search was executed and police found a concealed gun and drug paraphernalia.

Alvin Earl Keel, 44, from Grifton, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Concealed Gun, Resisting a Public Officer and Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Keel was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and put under a $115,000 secured bond.