GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man from Grifton was arrested Sunday morning after police found him stealing property.

Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crime in progress on April 30. The suspect, Matthew Tatum, 34, of Grifton, was taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies found a trailer loaded with the victim’s property. The suspect had broken into the home at 5:45 am. The property was recovered along with other items that had been taken from the home on April 27. All were found in locations where Allen allegedly hid them.

Allen was arrested and charged with:

· Two counts of second-degree burglary

· Two counts of possession of stolen property

· Felony count of obstructing justice

· Possession of burglary tools

· Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was placed under a secured bond in the Lenoir County Jail.