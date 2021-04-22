Grifton man facing charges after arrest for stolen vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man has been arrested after he was arrested for having possession of a stolen vehicle.

Wednesday morning, telecommunicators from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office broadcast an alert for a stolen vehicle out of Greene County that was believed to be in the Ayden or Grifton area. A deputy saw the vehicle on West Hanrahan Road and called for backup.

The vehicle stopped and William Rodney Pittman, 32, of Grifton was arrested and taken into custody. He as also charged with felony probation violation. He was already wanted on the following charges:

Possession of Stolen Goods (2 Counts out of Pitt County)

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Felony Larceny out of Craven County

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Felony Larceny out of Greene County

Pittman was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $130,000 secured bond on the charges and no bond under a Parole/Post Release Warrant, officials said.