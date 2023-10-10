GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man has been arrested and is facing charges of rape and sex crimes against two juveniles after his arrest on Monday.

Jimmy Charles Hodges Jr., 53, of Grifton, was arrested on Monday and charged by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies with one count of first-degree sexual offense with a child. His arrest came after the sheriff’s office, Greenville Police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office each received a report on August 28 of a sexual assault involving the same teens that happened in Pitt County.

Greenville police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office also issued charges against Hodges, including sex crimes against a juvenile under age 15.

He was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2.55 million bond.