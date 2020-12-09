Grifton man facing drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man was arrested on Tuesday and is facing drug-related charges.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Milton Earl Hines, 33, and charged him with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the sale of controlled substances and order for arrest for failure to appear/show just cause. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond for the drug charges and $835 for the failure to appear charge.

Officials said they received several complaints about illegal drugs being sold from a location on Davenport Farm Road in Winterville. Detectives conducted surveillance and witnessed a drug transaction.

A traffic stop conducted on Frog Level Road resulted in Hines’ arrest.