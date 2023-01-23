GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of John Hopkins Jr., He was arrested by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office along with assistance from the US Marshal’s Service. He was being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

In a Facebook post to the Pitt County Sheriff’s page, officials said in September the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit opened an investigation into illegal drug sales. Warrants were issued for Hopkins.

The charges were as follows: five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.