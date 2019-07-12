Grifton men charged with selling cocaine, marijuana, alcohol from home

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT)

Two Grifton men were arrested and charged after police say they were selling cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol from their home.

Grifton Police say on Thursday at 9:30 p.m., officers and a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 executed a search warrant at the home of Larry Garrett, age 62, and Robert Garrett, age 63, after a month-long investigation.

Inside the home, officers found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and discovered the pair had been selling the drugs from their home, as well as selling alcohol from their home without a permit.

Larry Garrett was arrested and charged with one count each of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver Cocaine, Maintain a dwelling house that was used for keeping and selling controlled substances, and 2 counts of Selling alcohol without a permit.

Robert Garrett was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Conspiracy to sell cocaine, 1 count each of Possession of Cocaine, Simple Possession of Marijuana, 2 counts of Maintain a dwelling house that was used for keeping and selling controlled substances, and 2 counts of Selling alcohol without a permit.

Both suspects were taken to the Lenoir County Detention Center, where Larry Garrett is being held under an $11,000 bond, and Robert Garrett is being held under a $31,000 bond.



Authorities said this investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to follow.