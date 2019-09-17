Grifton police arrest man on ID theft, financial card theft charges

GRIFTON, NC (WNCT) – Grifton police announced on Tuesday they arrested a man last Thursday on multiple charges, including ID theft, and financial card theft.
In a post made Tuesday on the Grifton Police Department Facebook page, GPD said, on Thursday, officers arrested Shyki Kalil Mitchell, age 24, on the following charges:
Identity Theft – Felony
Financial Card Theft – Felony
Financial Card Fraud – Misdemeanor
4 counts of Larceny – Misdemeanor
