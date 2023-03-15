GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and is facing felony charges of kidnapping and rape of a child who is under age 15.

James Giovanni Graham of 316 S. Davis St. in Kinston was arrested by Grifton police and charged with the following:

Three counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old (felony)

Three counts of first-degree kidnapping (felony)

Three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child (felony)

Three counts of solicitation of child by computer or other electronic device (felony)

Three counts of sell or deliver controlled substance to a minor (felony)

Officials with the Grifton Police Department conducted an investigation after receiving information that Graham was traveling to Grifton and soliciting a sexual relationship with a child under age 15. With assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Kinston Police Department, Graham was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday.