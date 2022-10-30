KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon.

Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the victim was shot as a result of an accidental discharge of a gun. Dontavion Knight, 19, of Grifton, was arrested and charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $12,500 secured bond.

If anyone has information about this or other incidents, you can call the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.