GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Grifton woman on firearm possession on Monday.

Officials said Essie Hemby Moore, 52, sold a gun to a Pitt County pawn shop on April 18. Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Gun Crimes Unit found through an investigation that Moore is a felon, making her unable to legally possess a gun.

Detectives met with Moore on April 25 and found her in possession of another gun. Moore was arrested and charged with Firearm by Felon. She has since been released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.