LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — An unresponsive woman was later arrested after officers with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office found multiple drugs in her car.

On May 28, officers found Tammy Arnita Manning unresponsive in her car. Medical personnel were called to provide care for her. Police searched the car after getting permission and found 28 Oxycodone pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Manning was taken to the Lenoir County Magistrate’s Office for processing and charged with:

· Possession with the intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance

· Possession of methamphetamine

· Possession of cocaine

· Felony maintaining a vehicle for keep/sale of a controlled substance

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

Manning was given a secured bond.