GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Grimesland man on October 30 for his involvement in the sexual assault of a child under age 15.

Marty Dwain Mills, 61, was charged with Statutory Rape of a child less than 15 years of age. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was notified of this on August 19.

Mills was in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center and is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.