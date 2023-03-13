GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grimesland man was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree forcible rape and probation violation after being identified as the suspect in a Winterville rape case, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Devell Smith, 38, was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said an adult female on Feb. 15 reported that she had been raped at a Winterville address on Feb. 11. Detectives identified Smith as the suspect and brought him in for interviews prior to his arrest.