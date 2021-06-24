Grimesland man charged with three counts of incident liberties with child

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grimesland man was charged with incident liberties with a child following an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report from the Department of Social Services regarding a crime involving a juvenile on Tuesday, June 8.

Thomas Elvin Jenkins, 72, of Grimesland was arrested on June 24.  He has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.  He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

