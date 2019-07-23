Gunman arrested after foot pursuit in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A gunman has been arrested after a foot pursuit in Kinston on Tuesday, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Kinston Police Department responded to a call of a man with a gun on the 4900 block of West Vernon Avenue.

Once the man was located, a struggle ensued with the responding officer, police said.

Police said that after a foot pursuit and subsequent search of the area, the man was located along a nearby wood line and taken into custody without further incident.

Articles of clothing and a firearm were located along the suspect’s path.

The suspect’s identity is pending.

This incident lasted one hour and was conducted with the assistance of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

