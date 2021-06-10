Habitual felon receives prison sentence for drug sales in Carteret, Craven counties

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Scott Thomas has announced a habitual felon has been sentenced for drug sales in Carteret and Craven counties.

Thomas said in a press release that Charles Purcell Morris Sr., 54, known as “Scooter,” of Newport pled guilty in Carteret County Superior Court this week to the sale of cocaine. He was sentenced to no less than 87 months and up to 113 months in prison.

Morris also pled guilty to other drug-related charges and was sentenced for those offenses, too.

