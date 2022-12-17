HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) — Havelock police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

Sevon Jamiem Godette of Havelock is charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is wanted after police said he took part in a robbery at Woodfield Cove Apartments.

Police said Godette was armed with a silver-colored pistol. The victim was forced to his knees and sustained minor injuries after being pistol-whipped. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released. An iPhone and a set of air pods were stolen.

Godette is 5-foot-11 with a slender build. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.