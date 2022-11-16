HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been sentenced following his guilty plea on multiple drug charges.

Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl. Following his release, he will face five years of supervised release.

According to information presented at the sentencing hearing, on April 14 Whitehead pleaded guilty to one count of distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl.

In January 2021, members of the Havelock Police Department received information that Whitehead was distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in the Havelock area.

From January to June 2021, investigators conducted several controlled purchases of narcotics from Whitehead in Havelock.

For example, on January 29, 2021, Whitehead sold 13.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a purity of 97% to a confidential informant. On February 8, 2021, Whitehead sold 3.26 grams of fentanyl. On May 19, 2021, Whitehead sold 57.76 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a purity of 100%. Additional controlled purchases were also conducted.

In total, Whitehead was found responsible for 17.5 grams of heroin, 20.795 grams of fentanyl, 30.7 grams of methamphetamine, and 155.39 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing byU.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Havelock Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Lemmon prosecuted the case.