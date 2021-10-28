Havelock man and others identified in attempted murder shooting at 4 Kegs Bar

21 year old Devon Clark of Havelock, was given a $1,000,000 bond in reference the October 9, 2021 shooting at 4 Kegs Bar in Havelock.

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the United States Marshals Service – Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted the Havelock Police Department in locating and apprehending a subject who was wanted in reference to a shooting that occurred earlier this month. The shooting occurred at 4 Kegs Bar on October 9, 2021.

During the incident, police responded to and treated a victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Throughout the investigation, Devon Clark of Havelock, along with other suspects, were identified and charges were filed for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

The case remains open and further charges are pending as information associated with this investigation continues to be collected. The Havelock Police Department would like to thank all those who provided information and assisted in identifying the suspect(s) in this case. Anyone wishing to share additional information can do so anonymously by calling 252-447-3212.