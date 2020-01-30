Havelock man arrested after attempted rape of minor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Havelock man has been arrested for the attempted rape of a minor.

On November 15, 2019, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Hubert following a report that a child had been molested by an adult.

Officials said, the mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office as soon as the allegations were revealed to her and the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) began an investigation.

The investigation recently concluded with an arrest of the suspect.

35-year-old Sean Patrick Cuff of Havelock was arrested Tuesday.

He was charged with:

Attempted Rape of a Child by Adult

Two counts felony indecent liberties with a child

Cuff is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office SVU, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Det. Kensington at 910-989-4029 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 and refer to case number 2019016125.