HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday in a shooting that killed another man.

Havelock police arrested Sanna Sanneh, 22, of Havelock. He was charged in the shooting death of Tyrone Cozart, 22. He was placed in the Craven County Jail.

Investigators said police responded to the Shell gas station at 1017 E. Main St. after getting a 911 call of shots fired on Friday. When they arrived, they found Cozart with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite EMS performing life-saving methods, Cozart died.

Sanneh, who was at the scene when police arrived, was taken into custody. After consulting with District Attorney Scott Thomas, Sanneh was arrested and charged, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing and those with information regarding this shooting are encouraged to contact the Havelock Police Department, clicking this link or contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.