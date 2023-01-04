HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and was facing drug charges after his arrest on Dec. 30.

Troy Chance, 30, was taken into custody after an investigation led to the controlled purchase of a large amount (28 grams or more) of fentanyl. He was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal drugs.

He received a $3,000,000 bond and was placed in the Craven County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or other illegal activity please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212. For anyone that would like to provide information anonymously, please use the following link, contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141 or your local law enforcement agency.