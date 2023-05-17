HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing child porn charges after an investigation and a cyber tip.

David Macintosh was arrested on May 12. Members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Havelock Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant at 146 Village Court in Havelock. A cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.

As a result of evidence discovered during the search, Macintosh was identified as the suspect responsible for distributing multiple files of child pornography. He was charged with 16 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 16 felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Macintosh is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond.

To report child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children call 1-800-THE-LOST or online at www.cybertipline.org