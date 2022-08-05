HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing drug charges.

Havelock police arrested Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock on Thursday. Officers and detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Nunn Street in Havelock regarding a drug investigation.

Onuffer-Fagan was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and possession of heroin, and was placed on a $55,000.00 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and those wishing to report illegal activity can do so by calling 252-447-3212 or anonymously by email or by clicking here.