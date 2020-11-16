Havelock man arrested on drug, weapons charges at elementary school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing drug and weapons charges after he was stopped while entering the campus of a school.

A school resource officer stopped a vehicle driven by Angel Miguel Alvarado, 55, of Cedar Ridge Court in Havelock, as it entered the campus of W.J. Gurganus Elementary School. The officer observed a handgun in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in several guns and drugs found.

Alvarado was charged with three felony counts of trafficking in opium, felony possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, three counts of possession of a gun on educational property and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million secured bond.

Officials said no specific threat has been identified at this time, however the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Department at 252-636-6620.