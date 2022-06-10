HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Police Department has arrested and charged a man with possession of child porn.

Joseph Rodriguez, 40, of New Bern, was arrested earlier this week at a home on Abby Leigh Avenue in Havelock. He was charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was taken to the Craven County Jail and had a court appearance on Thursday. He had a secured bond of $50,000 set.

The arrest was made by Havelock police with assistance from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department after a search warrant was executed. The Havelock Police Department initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography, after receiving a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.