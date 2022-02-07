Havelock man charged in shooting that injures another man in Carteret County

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing charges after Atlantic Beach police said he shot another man Sunday night in Carteret County.

Christopher M. McCamy and his girlfriend, who was not named, turned themselves in to the Havelock Police Department. McCamy was taken into custody, transported to the Carteret County Jail and charged with Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, Discharge a Weapon into an Occupied Property, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

He was being held under an $75,000 bond. An investigation into a motive is still on going.

Atlantic Beach police responded to a shots fired call Sunday just before 8 p.m. at 107 New Bern St. When officers arrived, they were met by several witnesses who said the victim, Travis T. Soule, 36, of Saybrook, Conn., was in an upstairs apartment, where he had been shot.

Soule was suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the arm. Soule was taken to Carteret Health Care and later transported to Vidant Medical in Greenville, where he was listed in stable condition.