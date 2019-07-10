Havelock man charged with illegally tattooing teenager

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)
Craven County Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested and charged a Havelock man who allegedly gave a tattoo to a minor.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it recently responded to a report of a 15- year-old being tattooed in the Havelock area.
Investigators determined that Donald Edward Josker, 39, of Church Road in Havelock, had given the minor a tattoo.
Josker was arrested and charged with Tattooing a Person Under the Age of 18, which is a misdemeanor under North Carolina General Statute 14-400, which states:
“(a) It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to tattoo the arm, limb, or any part of the body of any other person under 18 years of age. Anyone violating the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.
(b) It shall be unlawful for any person to pierce any part of the body other than ears of another person under the age of 18 for the purpose of allowing the insertion of earrings, jewelry, or similar objects into the body, unless the prior consent of a custodial parent or guardian is obtained. Anyone violating the provisions of this section is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.”