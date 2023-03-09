HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the suspect in a case involving larceny of security cameras and a storage unit break-in.

Trevor Colver, 25, was charged with two counts of larceny, two counts of damage to property and obtaining property by false pretense. Colver was released on a written promise to appear in court. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Craven County District Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212. The police department said anonymous tips can be submitted through this link. You can also contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.