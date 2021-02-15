Havelock man charged with sex-related crimes against minor

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man was taken into custody on Monday by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sex crimes against a minor.

Naheed Shams Ali, 39, was charged with four felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four felony counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.

A search warrant was carried out at Ali’s home at 302 Crystal Lake Dr. in Havelock on Monday by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the Havelock Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges were expected.