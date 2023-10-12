MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing multiple charges after officials said he tried to break into a home and was shot by the homeowner.

Morehead City Police said Timothy Allen Savage, 55, will be charged once he’s released from ECU Health in Greenville after he was shot on Wednesday. It’s the same incident that prompted a brief lockdown of the NC Marine Fisheries.

Officials said shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Morehead City Police Department responded to a home on South 28th Street in reference to a shots fired call. Police said Savage forced his way into the home while armed. He was shot by the homeowner with a pistol. Savage then stole the resident’s vehicle before leaving the scene.

After he fled the scene, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Savage was operating at the intersection of Highway 70 and South35th Street, adjacent to the NC Division of Marine Fisheries building. Responding officers advised this location be placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Savage was taken into custody without further incident and Morehead City Fire-EMS immediately started medical care. He was then transported to Carteret Health Care, before being transferred to ECU Health, where he currently remains under care.

Warrants for arrest have been obtained to serve on Savage upon his release for the following:

• Breaking and Entering to terrorize – Felony

• Larceny of a motor vehicle – Felony

• Domestic Criminal Trespass – Misdemeanor

Savage also faces being charged with violating the conditions of his probation by NC Probation and Parole Officers.

The homeowner will not face charges for acting in self-defense.