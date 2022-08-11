HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped and searched a vehicle driven by Scotty Hastings, 40, of Speight Street in Havelock, on U.S. Hwy. 70 near the Cove City exit. Officials found heroin and methamphetamine.

Hastings was arrested and charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility. There was no word on bond.