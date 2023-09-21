BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a multi-agency investigation.

On Wednesday, Carteret and Craven County deputies arrested Trevonte Larenz Koonce, 27, of Havelock following a multi-agency drug investigation into the distribution of cocaine over two counties.

Detectives from three agencies conducted multiple undercover controlled drug purchases from Koonce for trafficking levels of cocaine which led to his arrest and a search of his residence. The duration of the investigation yielded 370 grams (13.2 ounces) of cocaine and three firearms seized.

The multi-agency investigation was conducted by drug detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department.

Koonce was arrested and placed in the Craven County Jail under a $250,000 bond on the below charges

• Trafficking Cocaine (16 counts)

• Maintaining a Dwelling for Storing or Selling a Controlled Substance

• Maintaining a Vehicle for Storing or Selling a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia