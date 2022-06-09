HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Havelock man on drug-related charges on Thursday.

Craven County deputies searched a vehicle during a vehicle stop on Brown Blvd. in Havelock. During the search, deputies located in excess of 35 grams of heroin, in excess of 10 grams of methamphetamine, MDMA, suboxone and items consistent with drug trafficking and illegal drug sales.

Tevin Denzale Godette, 35, of Simmons Street in Havelock, was charged with felony-level III trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Godette was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million secured bond.