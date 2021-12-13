Havelock man sentenced on drug-related charges

RALEIGH, N.C.- A Havelock man was sentenced Monday to 360 months in prison for conspiracy and distribution-related offenses involving over one kilogram of heroin.

On June 30, 2021, Daryl Godette was convicted of all charges following a three-day jury trial.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Daryl Lee Godette, 36, led a Havelock heroin distribution conspiracy for approximately one year from 2018 to 2019. Godette used a co-conspirator to deliver heroin, which Godette stored in a separate stash house. A search of the stash house revealed over a kilogram of heroin stored throughout, including in a child’s toy. When law enforcement approached Godette, he fled, leading them in a car chase before being apprehended.

At all relevant times, Godette was on federal supervised release for a prior federal drug conviction. He was sentenced to 57 months for the revocation of that supervised release, as well. U.S. District Judge Dever stated this was “an extremely serious conduct” involving an “absolutely devastating drug.”

Michael F. Easley, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Havelock Police Department, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lucy Brown and John Parris prosecuted the case.