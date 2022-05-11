HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) – The Havelock Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect that escaped into a wooded area.

Marquis Ashley fled from officers during a traffic stop on the night of May 7 in the area of Shipman Road in Havelock. Officers stopped the vehicle on suspicion of Ashley driving on a suspended license. When officers approached the vehicle, Ashley got out and scuffled with the officers before feeling.

A search of the vehicle found over $14,000 cash, 60 grams of crack cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, and prescription pills.

Officers charged Marquis Ashley with trafficking, possession with intent to sell, felony possession, assault on a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1,000 ft. of a school, Resisting and Obstructing or delaying an officer, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have any information that may help in the apprehension of Marquis Ashley please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212. Reports can be made anonymously. You may also call Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252- 633-5141.