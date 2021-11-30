Havelock PD needs help finding wanted suspect in connection for 4 Kegs Sports Bar

Crime Tracker

by: , Havelock Police Department

Posted: / Updated:

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Arthur Lee Jackson Jr. is wanted by Havelock Police for the shooting incident that occurred at 4 Kegs Sports Bar on October 9.

Jackson is wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. He has family in the North Carolina and New Jersey areas and is believed to be getting assistance to avoid apprehension.

The Havelock Police Department is asking for public assistance for information that will lead to Jackson’s apprehension. Jackson is considered a fugitive from justice. Anyone with information of Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV