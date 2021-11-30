Havelock PD needs help finding wanted suspect in connection for 4 Kegs Sports Bar

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Arthur Lee Jackson Jr. is wanted by Havelock Police for the shooting incident that occurred at 4 Kegs Sports Bar on October 9.

Jackson is wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. He has family in the North Carolina and New Jersey areas and is believed to be getting assistance to avoid apprehension.

The Havelock Police Department is asking for public assistance for information that will lead to Jackson’s apprehension. Jackson is considered a fugitive from justice. Anyone with information of Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.