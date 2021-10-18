Havelock police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle case after chase

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested a man after a vehicle was reported stolen, which led to a chase and the eventual capture of the suspect later on Monday.

Philip Montanino was taken into custody by Havelock police. He was placed in the Craven County Jail. Charges were pending and bail had not been determined Monday evening, officials said.

Officials said Havelock Ofc. J. Kilgore saw a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen earlier Monday in Morehead City. As Kilgore approached, the vehicle took off and a chase ensued. After it was determined the driver of the vehicle was driving careless throughout the city, the chase ended.

Police said Montanino and the stolen vehicle were later found in the Nottingham Drive area. Montanino was taken into custody.