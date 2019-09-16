Closings
Hyde County Schools

Havelock Police ask for help to ID suspect in alleged break-in

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Havelock, NC Police

HAVELOCK, NC (WNCT) – Havelock police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of a break-in that happened Saturday at a local business.

Havelock police said the breaking and entering occurred early Saturday morning at Jean’s Place, located at 330 East Main Street.

Police said they’re working to identify a suspect, seen in the security camera photo in this story.

Investigators described the alleged suspect as a white male, 6 feet tall, with a slender build.

A $500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the break-in should contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212, or submit tips online at the HPD Tips website. Police said all callers and tipsters can remain anonymous.

  • Street View of Jean’s Place in Havelock, NC (Google Maps)
  • Havelock, NC Police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV