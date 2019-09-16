HAVELOCK, NC (WNCT) – Havelock police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of a break-in that happened Saturday at a local business.
Havelock police said the breaking and entering occurred early Saturday morning at Jean’s Place, located at 330 East Main Street.
Police said they’re working to identify a suspect, seen in the security camera photo in this story.
Investigators described the alleged suspect as a white male, 6 feet tall, with a slender build.
A $500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the break-in should contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212, or submit tips online at the HPD Tips website. Police said all callers and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Havelock Police ask for help to ID suspect in alleged break-in
