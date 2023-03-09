HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run case.

On February 28, at 8:50 pm, officials said a vehicle hit a light pole that knocked out power in a location near Cookout. It also caused $30,000 worth of damages.

The driver is pictured above. He has a tattoo that reads “IGY6” on his left forearm. The car involved in the incident is a newer model silver Ford F-250 with black and chrome running boards.

The Havelock Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual. If you have any information regarding this investigation please contact Sgt. Hodson with the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212.