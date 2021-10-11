Havelock police identify two people of interest in weekend shooting, name man killed, other injured

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are looking for two people of interest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and injured another.

Devon Clark, 21, and Arthur Lee Jackson, 20, are both believed to be in the Carteret County or Craven County area. Police said they were seen outside 4 Kegs in Havelock on Saturday. The two men, along with a third Black man, were seen in a dark-colored Honda Accord.

Police responded at 3:33 a.m. Saturday to 4 Kegs in reference to a disturbance and loitering outside the business. Officials said the scene turned into a shooting incident where two men were found shot.

Police on Monday also released the names of the two men who were shot. Robert Reels, 35, of Havelock, was pronounced dead at the scene. Isaiah Oden, 26, of Onslow County was listed in stable condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The Havelock Police Department is asking the public to share any information regarding the whereabouts of Clark and Jackson, or information regarding the shooting incident to aid in the advancement of the investigation. Anyone wishing to share information can do so anonymously by calling (252) 447-3212 or online by clicking here.