HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are investigating after a shooting injured a man early Saturday.

Police responded to Days Inn at 400 US Hwy. 70 West at around 2 a.m. in reference to a fight between people who were said to be carrying guns. As officers investigated, shots were fired on the other side of the business.

Officers responded and found a man identified only as J. Jordan who had been shot. Havelock EMS responded and found two graze wounds on Jordan. His wounds were considered non-life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified and the shooting is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212 or by anonymous email at the following link. You may also call Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.