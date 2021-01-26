Havelock police investigating domestic call; 1 person injured

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, January 25 at approximately around 9:48 p.m., Havelock Police Department responded to a domestic call for the third time that evening at a Woodfield Cove Apartment complex.

The first two calls involved a domestic incident between a couple, which included verbal altercations. The couple was advised to separate from each other that evening to avoid actions that could lead to possible criminal charges.

The female left the residence and got into her vehicle before the police officers left the scene. Officers were called to the location for a third time shortly afterwards. When the first officer arrived on the scene, the female was still in her vehicle.

The 27-year-old male exited the apartment complex with an AR-style weapon. Officers ordered the male several times to drop the weapon. He ignored their commands and brandished the weapon in the direction of the female and the officers.

At approximately 9:53 p.m., two officers discharged their weapons at the male, striking him. The male fell to the ground, where the officers were able to secure the weapon, restrain the male, and assess his injuries.

Emergency Medical Services was requested and arrived quickly. The male was transported to Craven Regional Hospital. At the request of the District Attorney and Havelock Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation was requested, arrived on the scene, and took over the investigation.

No officers or other citizens were injured during this incident.