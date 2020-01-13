Live Now
Havelock Police investigating Shell East Gas Station robbery

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The Havelock Police Department is investigating a robbery.

On Thursday, Havelock Officers responded to the Shell East Gas Station at 1017 East Main street in reference to an armed robbery.

A black female, 5’ 5” to 5’ 7” in height, entered the store around 10:50 pm wearing a black hoodie with her face covered.

Officials said, she pointed a black pistol at the clerk and demanded money from the register and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or contact the Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

