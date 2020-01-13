Havelock Police offer reward for information leading to arrest of robbery suspect

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The store manager at the Circle K convenience store in Havelock was held up at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 9:15 a.m. while the manager was walking across the parking lot to her car.

A black male, 5’7″ tall, medium built, wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and shoes with white soles approached the victim from behind, officials said.

Officials said he demanded the bag she was carrying.

The suspect ran across the street in the direction of Food Lion and the Hostess House.

The bag contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Havelock Police Department is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

If you have any information concerning this robbery please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

You can also contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.